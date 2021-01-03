Doing their bit to help the needy

As temperatures have plummeted, the Guntakal Division of South Central Railway has come up with an initiative of donating warm clothes, bed sheets and other household items that are useful to the needy.
The donations, made anonymously by the employees of the Guntakal Railway division and also people from surrounding neighbourhoods, are stocked in a small room on the approach road to the Guntakal Railway Station in a bid to preserve the dignity of the needy.
Launched by Divisional Railway Manager Alok Tiwari on New Year’s Day, the initiative has been called ‘Prema Tho’ (With Love) and true to its meaning, love has been pouring in the form of old clothes as the railway staff and people have been donating useful items here for the last three days.
According to Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Bala Muralidhar, more than 300 persons had visited the small room created for the purpose of housing the donated materials.
While 100 pairs of clothes were donated by the railway employees, the remaining came from citizens of Guntakal who rose to the occasion and made ‘Prema Tho’ a success, he said.
