Dogs, rabbits, birds, ornamental fish killed in blaze at showroom

Vijayawada

25 October 2021 22:30 IST

Many pet animals, including puppies, birds, ornamental fish and rabbits, were charred to death in a fire that erupted at an interior decoration showroom in the city on Sunday.

Fire engulfed the showroom located on Buckingham Post Office Road at around midnight. By the time firemen reached the spot, many pet animals had perished.

District Fire Officer (DFO) I. Dharma Rao said that the presence of synthetics, polythenes, plastic, rubber and plywood material in the showroom caused the blaze to spread faster. The reason for the fire was not known immediately.

“The fire personnel used foam and water to put out the blaze. As the decorative material stored in the cupboards and in the roof caught fire, it took a lot of time to complete the operation,” the DFO said.

Additional DFO B. Srinivas Rao said that a variety of birds, puppies and rabbits of different species kept in cages were burnt alive in the mishap.

“Four fire tenders from the main fire station at Krishnalanka, Auto Nagar and Ajitsingh Nagar were rushed to the spot. We prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining shops. The operation was completed on Monday afternoon,” Mr. Srinivas Rao said.