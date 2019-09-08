Andhra Pradesh

Dogs maul langur to death

The langur attending school in Kurnool district.

The langur attending school in Kurnool district.   | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

more-in

A grey langur, which used to accompany students to school daily at Vengalamapalle in Peapully mandal, is no more.

It was mauled to death by stray dogs on Saturday. The students who were fondly calling her ‘Lakshmi’ became grief-stricken.

A person in the village, who saw the dogs mauling the langur, rushed to the school and informed it to school headmaster Sahik Abdul Lateef.

The latter along with students went to the spot, but by that time ‘Lakshmi’ succumbed.

‘Crop damage’

According to the headmaster, a man, suspecting that ‘Lakshmi’ was damaging crops, captured the langur 10 days ago and freed it on Friday night only to be attacked by a pack of dogs the next day.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2019 2:10:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dogs-maul-langur-to-death/article29364613.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY