Dogs maul langur to death

A grey langur, which used to accompany students to school daily at Vengalamapalle in Peapully mandal, is no more.

It was mauled to death by stray dogs on Saturday. The students who were fondly calling her ‘Lakshmi’ became grief-stricken.

A person in the village, who saw the dogs mauling the langur, rushed to the school and informed it to school headmaster Sahik Abdul Lateef.

The latter along with students went to the spot, but by that time ‘Lakshmi’ succumbed.

‘Crop damage’

According to the headmaster, a man, suspecting that ‘Lakshmi’ was damaging crops, captured the langur 10 days ago and freed it on Friday night only to be attacked by a pack of dogs the next day.