Dog stranded in flood-hit village in Andhra Pradesh seeks police help to rescue pups

Nandigama police give the little ones a new lease of life, reuniting them with their mother

July 29, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police personnel rescuing pups from a marooned house at Ambarupeta village in Nandigama mandal of NTR District.

Police personnel rescuing pups from a marooned house at Ambarupeta village in Nandigama mandal of NTR District.

A team of police deployed at the flood-hit Ithavaram village of NTR district’s Nandigama mandal on Friday was witness to a remarkable incident of a dog’s struggle to save its pups from a marooned house located in another village.

According to sources, members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) at the village noticed a female dog on the other side of National Highway-65 between Vijayawada and Hyderabad, on which traffic had been stopped after the River Munneru flooded it, on Thursday evening. It kept trying to cross the road but was unable to do so because of the strong floodwater.

By Friday morning, the personnel realised that the dog was in distress and may be in need of help. By that time, the water had receded on the road. Police said the dog led them to a damaged and marooned house at Ambarupeta village, where it had given birth to a litter a few days ago. The team subsequently rescued the pups and reunited them with their mother.

“The dog was so happy to see its pups and fed them immediately. It also spent some time with the police personnel, in what appeared as a thanksgiving of sort,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ajita Vejendla on Saturday.

Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Janardhan Naidu said the dog might have come to Ithavaram village in search of food and got trapped owing to the flash floods.

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said he had seen the dog moving about restlessly when he visited the place. “We felt that it was asking for help and I asked the QRT police personnel to follow the dog...,” he added.

