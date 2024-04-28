GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Does Naidu have the courage to stop schemes rolled out by YSRCP govt., asks Jagan

The Chief Minister also wants to know from the TDP supremo if he would bring back the Janmabhoomi committees after suspending the volunteer system on coming to power

April 28, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting at Venkatagiri in Tirupati district on Sunday.

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting at Venkatagiri in Tirupati district on Sunday.

YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has dared TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to lay his hands on any of the successful schemes implemented by him.

Taking exception to Mr. Naidu’s public announcements to do away with the schemes of the YSRCP regime, he dared Mr. Naidu to “try and stop a single scheme.”

Addressing a public meeting at YSR Circle in Venkatagiri town on Sunday, where he sought the people’s mandate in favour of Lok Sabha candidate Maddila Gurumoorthy and Venkatagiri Assembly candidate Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, Mr. Jagan recalled that Mr. Naidu had not launched a single scheme worth its name despite being the Chief Minister for 14 years.

“Does he have the courage to stop well-meaning schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Asara, Jagananna Chedodu, financial assistance to farmers, Jagananna Thodu, Kapu Nestham, EBC Nestham etc., which are implemented in a transparent manner,” he challenged.

Mr. Jagan also asked the TDP leader to spell out if he would bring the Janmabhoomi committees after suspending the volunteer system upon coming to power. He highlighted renovation of school buildings through Nadu-Nedu and implementation of English medium in State schools as futuristic schemes, and dubbed the deployment of Mahila Police and launch of Disha app as steps to ensure women’s security.

‘Migrant birds’

Earlier, at Kandukuru, he appealed to the public to reject the “migrant birds” that would fly away once the election season was over, while openly referring to the residential status of Mr. Naidu, JSP leader Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari as Hyderabad.

