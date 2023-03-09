ADVERTISEMENT

Dodderi VRO in SSS district caught while accepting bribe

March 09, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB-Kurnool) on Thursday laid a trap and caught the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Dodderi panchayat in Rolla Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district while she was accepting ₹6,000 from a complainant, an ACB press release said.

According to the release, VRO Lakshmidevi demanded ₹12,000 from complainant S. Govinda Reddy for mutation of the land of his father in the name of his mother and his siblings after his father’s death. The passbook was in Govinda Reddy’s mother’s name, but after they divided their property, they sought individual passbooks for their potion of land on July 7, 2021. The officer, however, kept delaying the process.

She finally agreed for ₹9,000 as bribe and took an advance of ₹3,000 on February 21 and demanded the remaining amount to complete the work. On Thursday, she accepted chemical-coated currency notes given by the complainant and was immediately apprehended by ACB sleuths. The ACB officers recovered cash and the files that contained the application of the brothers for the passbooks.

Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy, who led the ACB team, said the post-trap proceedings were in progress.

