Documents writers are worried as A.P. govt. gears up to upgrade online registration process from Sept. 15

September 01, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The document writers in the State are up in arms against the State government’s move to digitise the property registrations. They are worried that their traditional role is at risk with the government making rapid strides towards e-governance and digitising the property registration process, revolutionising the way documents are prepared and registered.

The Stamps and Registration department introduced the Card 1.0 version in 1999. The software has been upgraded keeping in view the growing needs of the people and the new version, Card 2.0, will be implemented in a phased manner across the State from September 15.

However, some document writers feel the new system may not be fool-proof. ‘‘There is a possibility for errors in sale deeds and increased risk of cheating in the online document system,’’ opines N. Narayana, a document writer.

This apart, thousands of families dependent on document writing will lose their source of livelihood, he adds. There are more than one lakh document writers across the State and there are an equal number of DTP operators and other staff who are involved in the process. If the stamp vendors associated with the document writers are also taken into account, the number of people dependent on this profession will be more than 2.5 lakh, says Mr. Narayana, who served as the president of their association’s Krishna district unit.

Stamps and Registration Commissioner Ramakrishna says it is a misconception to think that the physical copies of documents will disappear once the new system is introduced. In the new software, people can book a slot online and complete the registration process, which will help avoid the hassle of waiting at the Registration offices to get the process done. It accelerates the property registration procedures, and drastically reduces the time required for manual paperwork. Besides saving time, it will enable people to fill in the details in the documents on their own reducing the scope for errors in documents. Also, by linking the registration process with Aadhaar, fraudulent transactions can be checked. The job of document writers and advocates will become easy with the new system, he explains.

Under the new system, a document gets generated once pertinent information regarding land or property is entered into the Revenue Department’s online platform. The software’s draft document can be reviewed and modified before the final submission, ensuring accuracy and compliance. The online application is reviewed by sub-registrars before granting authorisation.

According to information, each document writer gets to process five to six documents in cities and towns and 2 to 3 in rural areas. They charge ₹500 to ₹1,000 depending upon the type of the document. The State government charges 7.5% of the value of property towards registration fee.