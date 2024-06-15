Doctors urge people to volunteer for blood donation camps in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram Surgical Society president K. Tirumala Prasad and secretary A. Ramani, on Saturday, urged people to volunteer for blood donation camps since the gap between demand and supply was massive both in government and private hospitals, where hundreds of patients require blood of various groups.

The Society organised two blood donation camps in association with the Rotary Club and Vijaya Blood Bank. Dr. Prasad, also a representative of the Association of Surgeons of India, said that several operations were being postponed due to the scarcity of blood. He hailed the many doctors who donated blood following the call given by the Society.