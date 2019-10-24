Doctors urge government to implement 2016 PRC

The Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association (APGDA) has requested the State government to implement the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) 2016.

The APGDA’s Joint Action Committee (JAC) said that the 2016 PRC benefited all government employees except the fraternity of teaching doctors, adding that the teaching doctors are still getting salaries similar to the University Grants Commission (UGC) payscale of 2006.

‘Lesser salaries’

“Our salaries are far lesser than that of other teaching faculties in the State, and in fact, less than other employees in our own department,” JAC chairman B. Venkateswarlu said in a representation addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The teaching doctors recalled that it was former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy who had awarded UGC-like pay for the teaching faculty of government medical and dental colleges.

“Unfortunately, it had not been taken up by the successive governments,” Dr. Venkateswarlu said.