Doctors urge for corrective steps to keep obesity at bay

Obesity, a health disorder that was till recently a problem that was mainly confined to the West, has now reached alarming proportions in India as well.

As many as 9.8 million men and 20 million women in the country are suffering from obesity, according to the findings of a recent study published in Lancet. Another cause for concern is that an estimated 20% of children in India are obese. Changes in food habits, with an increasing number of children eating junk food and leading sedentary lifestyles, are the main reasons behind the rise in obesity, say doctors.

“Over 50% of the population in Western countries are estimated to be obese. In India, the number has grown from around 10% five years ago, to around 30% now. Obesity can lead to cardiovascular, liver and brain diseases and can also increase the risk of heart attacks. Eating late in the night and sleeping immediately after consumption of food can lead to obesity,” said Dr. L.R.S. Girinadh, Head of the Department of Gastroenterology at King George Hospital (KGH).

“Medial treatment available to overcome obesity include gastric sleeve surgery through endoscopy, endoscopic gastric ballon insertion and duodenum resurfacing surgery through endoscopy. The balloon would have a life of about one year,” Dr. Girinadh said.

“Obese people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) greater than 30-35 kg/m2 and having other problems like diabetes and high cholesterol may require specialised medical care. Advanced endoscopic procedures for weight loss like placement of balloon in the stomach, endoscopic suturing (sleeve gastroplasty) and bariatric surgeries like sleeve gastrectomy or gastric bypass done under laparoscopic and robotic methods also help in long-term and significant weight loss,” said Dr. Chalapathi Rao Achanta, consultant medical gastroenterologist at KIMS ICON Hospital.

“A recent WHO study has shown that 70% of Indian children do not have adequate physical activity. Parents and children are giving more importance to marks and grades, while excessively consuming junk food. A high intake of carbohydrates and irregular eating habits are also contributing to obesity,” Dr. Chalapathi Rao said.

For better health

Doctors said adopting a healthy lifestyle does not need any major lifestyle changes. Half an hour of moderate exercise five days a week would go a long way towards reducing cholesterol levels and body weight, doctors said, adding that a protein-rich diet and seven hours of uninterrupted sleep would also ensure better health.