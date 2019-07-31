Doctors up in arms against NMC Bill

Members of the medical fraternity went on protest mode on Wednesday, staging protest demonstrations to show their disapproval to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill passed by the Union government.

The nationwide call by Indian Medical Association (IMA) was marked by a protest rally, followed by blocking of traffic by forming a human chain. Led by IMA State leaders D. Sreehari Rao, C. Subramanyam and IMA Tirupati president Parthasarathy Reddy and secretary Yugandhar, they also burnt a copy of the Bill to express their displeasure. The doctors flayed features like making NEET as mandatory for admission across India and ‘NEXT’ exam after MBBS. They wondered how the Centre could unilaterally proceed with the Bill.

Medical services were hit as patients had to wait at SVRR Government General Hospital. The Bill was termed not only as against the interests of the medical fraternity, but also dubbed as ‘anti-patient’.