Doctors to continue protests till a Central law comes into force

After the Kolkata rape and murder incident, the clamour for a Central law that provides a uniform framework for the protection of healthcare professionals across the country has grown. Protesting doctors in Andhra Pradesh, too, have said they will continue to keep off their duties until a Central law comes into force.

In response to their demand, the Union government ruled out the need to bring in a Central protection Act, citing a reason that many States, including Andhra Pradesh, have laws of their own. But, doctors have questioned why there should not be a Central law when they follow similar protocols across the country.

Explaining, Ravi Krishna, Indian Medical Association State president, says: “In 2008, after a female junior doctor was attacked by a attendant at Government Maternity Hospital in Koti, Hyderabad, an Act was brought in during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy rule. It was titled ‘A.P. Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008’.”

Under this Act that covered registered medicare practitioners, registered nurses, medical students, nursing students and paramedical workers, there is a provision for “imprisonment for a period of three years and with a fine which may extend to ₹50,000” (Point 4) for violences that include harming medicare service persons or damage to property in a medicare service institution. The Act came into force with effect from the December, 18, 2007”.

However, not many cases have been booked under this Act since then. “Not more than four cases have been booked under this Act so far. There is no awareness among the police personnel or even among doctors about this Act,” said Dr. Ravi Krishna.

As per information from the police department, whenever they came across cases of attacks against healthcare workers in government hospitals, they used to book cases against the accused under 353 Section of IPC, which deals with assault against a government employee. “For those working in private hospitals, we have relevant sections for that. There is lack of awareness among police personnel on the Act,” a police officer said, on the condition of anonymity.

The IMA delegation and Government Doctors’ Association (GDA) has been demanding for the past two years that punishment under this Act be increased to seven years, so that it comes under non-bailable offences. “In November last year, the then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to our request, but elections happened and governments changed,” said Dr. Ravi Krishna.

Jayadheer, GDA State president, said if Central law comes into force, then there will be no need for separate State laws. “We have been trying in vain to get the 2008 Act amended for a long time now. If a Central law comes into effect, we can approach higher courts if the law is not being implemented. When we have National Medical Commission, NEET, why not a Central law?”, he said, adding that such a law would be a strong deterrent to attacks against doctors.

While concluding, he welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on forming a 10-member task force to work out a national protocol to ensure the safety and facilities of doctors. Meanwhile, members of A.P. Junior Doctors’ Association has said they will continue the strike until their demands are met.

