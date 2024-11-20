Doctors thank A.P. govt. for treating their strike period, against GO 85, as ‘on duty’

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres’ Doctors’ Association have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav and Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu for agreeing to their request of considering the strike period as ‘on duty’.

Opposing Government Order, Ms. No. 85, that cuts down in-service quota for medical professionals for pursuing postgraduate courses in government medical colleges, the doctors in the Primary Health Centres boycotted their duties for two weeks until the Health Minister responded to their demands on September 26.

The Health department, in a circular released on November 19, said the strike period in September would be treated as ‘on duty’ and also ordered District Medical and Health Officers to release the pending salaries for the period.