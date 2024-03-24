GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctors stress on early detection of tuberculosis

Doctors and staff of Divisional Railway Hospital in Vijayawada organise an awareness programme on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day

March 24, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors and staff of Divisional Railway Hospital, Vijayawada, observed World Tuberculosis Day on the hospital premises on Sunday. The doctors organised an awareness programme on the occasion.

K. Yugandhar, a chest physician and pulmonologist spoke on the symptoms and the consequences of TB. He said that tuberculosis was highly contagious and affects all age groups and the disease spreads through water droplets. The theme of World TB Day 2024 is ‘Yes! We Can end TB’, the pulmonologist said.

Additional Chief Medical Superintendent (ACMS-Health and Family Welfare) M. Jaideep stressed on early detection of the disease, and appealed to the patients to undergo regular treatment to prevent the spread of TB.

Dr. Jaideep emphasised that healthy diet, regular exercise and proper sleep can improve the immune system and reduce the chance of infection of tuberculosis. Railway officers, employees and nursing staff attended the awareness programme.

