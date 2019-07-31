Andhra Pradesh

Doctors stage protest in Kurnool

Hundreds of doctors marched in the city protesting against the NMC Bill, on Wednesday. Government and private doctors, along with medical students have participated in the protests.

The protesters claimed that the Bill was anti-poor people, and anti-students. They added that the Bill would destroy the medical education system, and criticised Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who despite being a doctor is making a harmful law against medical education.

The protesters also criticised Section 32 of the bill. One of the protesters said that “Section 32 of the Bill, will let community health providers act as doctors. This will promote quackery in the country. Which can possibly put the peoples’ lives in danger.”

