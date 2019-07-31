Doctors stage protest in Kurnool

Hundreds of doctors marched in the city protesting against the NMC Bill, on Wednesday. Government and private doctors, along with medical students have participated in the protests.
The protesters claimed that the Bill was anti-poor people, and anti-students. They added that the Bill would destroy the medical education system, and criticised Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who despite being a doctor is making a harmful law against medical education.
The protesters also criticised Section 32 of the bill. One of the protesters said that “Section 32 of the Bill, will let community health providers act as doctors. This will promote quackery in the country. Which can possibly put the peoples’ lives in danger.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.