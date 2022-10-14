Doctors refuse to terminate pregnancy of gang-rape victim in Vijayawada citing health risk

The minor girl was kidnapped when she was on her way to school in May

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
October 14, 2022 23:49 IST

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member J. Rajendra Prasad enquiring with the doctors about the condition of the rape victim, at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Doctors refused to terminate the pregnancy of a minor girl, who was kidnapped and gang-raped near her school in Patamata, citing a risk to her life as she is six months pregnant.

“Gynaecologists opine that it is not safe to terminate the pregnancy at this stage,” said State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member J. Rajendra Prasad, who visited the Government General Hospital on Friday.

The 14-year-old girl, a ninth standard student of a government school, was reportedly kidnapped and raped by three youths including a minor in May this year. However, the incident came into light when the family members of the girl lodged a complaint with the Disha Police a few days ago.

The victim, an orphan, was then referred to a Child Care Institution (CCI) in Machilipatnam. Neither did the school teachers nor the CCI staff reportedly notice the pregnancy.

“Anti-social elements, ganja and liquor addicts are stalking, teasing and harassing girls. Some girls are also discontinuing their study for the same reason. Parents are resorting to child marriages due to poor security. All this must stop,” Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma told The Hindu on Friday.

Instructions have been issued to the Vijayawada police to act strictly and render justice to the victim, she said, adding that government would provide the necessary support to the girl.

SCPCR Chairman K. Appa Rao said that there was no check on liquor and ganja smuggling from tribal areas and the contraband was being available easily to the minors and this was the main cause for increase in crimes against children.

“Police should intensify patrolling at schools and colleges to prevent eve-teasing and harassment,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

Meanwhile, the Women Development and Child Welfare, Juvenile Welfare and the Child Welfare Committee officials enquired about the health condition of the girl.

