March 05, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu inaugurated the 10-day ‘Doctors’ Premier League - IMA Guntur 2023’, organised by the Guntur chapter of the Indian Medical Association, on JKC College grounds in Guntur on Sunday. Doctors associated with the Guntur chapter of IMA will take part in the league, which will conclude on March 14. Seven teams of doctors will compete for the 20-over league trophy. IMA, Guntur president A. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.