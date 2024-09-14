GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctors of four medical boards in Andhra Pradesh being probed for issuing fake disability certificates to 307 people to claim pension

Official investigation shows a number of doctors issued fake disability certificates to 307 individuals to claim monthly pensions on grounds of complete disability, says Konaseema District Collector

Published - September 14, 2024 07:45 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

A number of doctors of four medical boards will be investigated for their alleged role in issuing fake disability certificates to 307 individuals to claim monthly pensions on medical grounds. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar has issued an order for the probe.

The State government-constituted medical boards are entitled to issue the certificate of disability, based on which the government sanctions a monthly pension to eligible applicants. The medical pension is given in two categories: ₹15,000 for those who are completely bedridden and ₹6,000 for those with partial disability.

Mr. Mahesh Kumar said 668 individuals are receiving the disability pension in the district as of September and 281 of them have been getting the ₹15,000 monthly aid by obtaining complete disability certificates from four medical boards — Kakinada, Rajole, Amalapuram and Rajamahendravaram. However, the 281 individuals are only eligible to get a monthly pension of ₹6,000 (for partial disability).

The fake disability certificates and the claims by the beneficiaries were exposed during a month-long official investigation conducted by a five teams of doctors constituted for the purpose.

Pension cancelled

“As many as 26 individuals, who claimed complete disability and received ₹15,000 monthly aid, are not eligible to get any disability pension. A detailed inquiry will be done with the medical boards to initiate stringent action against the doctors responsible for issuing the fake disability certificates,” said Mr. Mahesh Kumar.

The process to cancel all the 26 disability pensions has begun, and the Collector has submitted a report on the fake certificates to higher authorities for further action.

A team of officials, which includes District Hospital Services Coordinator and district medical and health officers, have been told to submit a report to initiate action against the members of the four medical boards, according to a press release.

