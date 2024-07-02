GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Doctors need to emulate the ideals of B.C. Roy’

Updated - July 02, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 08:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vasavi Club International members felicitating the club’s vice-president Perla Mahesh in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Vasavi Club International members felicitating the club's vice-president Perla Mahesh in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Vasavi Club International administrative vice-president Perla Mahesh on Tuesday said that doctors and chartered accountants need to update their knowledge constantly with the swift changes in medical and accounting professions. On the eve of Doctors’ Day and Chartered Accountants’ Day, celebrated on July 1 every year, the Vasavi Club felicitated 25 doctors and eight chartered accountants in a function organised in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, chief guest Mr. Mahesh urged that doctors emulate the ideals of doctor and former Chief Minister of West Bengal B.C. Roy, whose birth anniversary has been observed as Doctor’s Day since 1991 in India. Mr. Mahesh added that doctors need to attend important workshops, seminars and interactive sessions with medical experts to acquire more knowledge, which would help them to discharge their duties confidently.

He lauded the services of chartered accountants also, while saying that they were getting more opportunities with significant growth in the Indian economy. The club president C.B. Janardhana Rao, secretary K. Ratnakara Rao, vice-governor and programme chairman Alavelli Sekhar and others were present.

