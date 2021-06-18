Doctors in Andhra Pradesh sport black badges in protests against violent attacks on doctors

Doctors across the state wore black badges as a mark of protest, against the alleged attacks on health care workers across the country, following a call given by the Indian Medical Association-AP on Friday.

In Guntur, IMA state president Nanda Kishore said that doctors would be wearing black badges and demanded that the Central Government should enact a law to make violent attacks against health care service providers. Provisions in Clinical Establishment Act should be also strengthened to provide protection to doctors and nurses, he said.

He also demanded that the Centre should take action against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev for speaking against allopathic medicines.

“More than 1,500 doctors have lost their lives due to Covid-19 and 15,000 medical students have died during the pandemic. In spite of such personal calamities, doctors are facing the brunt of attacks by certain groups. This is most unfortunate and we demand that the Central and State Government should take steps immediately. We could have struck work, but in view of the pandemic, we are still working,” said Dr. Nanda Kishore.

The IMA also came out against the new AP Industrial Gases and Medical Oxygen Manufacturing Policy 2021-22 in order to augment the availability of life saving gas from 360 MT to 700 MT, making it mandatory for big hospitals to set up Oxygen manufacturing plants.

Dr. Naga Kishore, former IMA state president said that the new policy would force the hospitals to allot a capital expenditure of ₹1.50 crore for the establishment of the plant and ₹1.50 crore for power bills and hence,urged the State Government to drop the proposal.