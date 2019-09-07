Doctors in a dilemma as enquiries for IVF by overaged couples increase

In Vitro Fertility (IVF) centres in the city have been receiving more enquiries from “overaged couples” putting the doctors in a dilemma.

A doctor requesting anonymity told The Hindu that the calls may be a result of an elderly couple giving birth to twin baby girls at a hospital in Guntur on Thursday.

“The news of a 73-old-woman of East Godavari district delivering twins seems to have kindled hope in the hearts of several elderly couples who have given up. Some of them who are quite desperate have started making enquiries again putting the specialists in a dilemma,” said a doctor who runs an IVF centre in the city.

The Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), Indian Fertility Society and the Academy of Clinical Embryologists in a joint statement “strongly condemned this act of mindless misuse of IVF technology”.

According to the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2017, Chapter IV, Para 37, Subpara &(a) – The Assisted Reproduction Technology services shall not be available to a woman below the age of eighteen and above forty five.

Strong reasons

Doctors working in IVF clinics have to deal with desperate parents seeking children on a daily basis. In one case, a mother who lost her teenage son in a motorbike accident approached an IVF centre because she was sure that her dead son was waiting to be reborn to her.

Many couples come up with very strong reasons for their coming to IVF centres to conceive again even though their health and bodies were not fit for it, the experts said.

‘Regulation needed’

IVF specialist at the Nova IVI Fertility here, Y. Swapna, who worked at the Jessop Fertility Centre, Sheffield, UK, for nearly a decade said that the IVF centres needed proper regulation with qualified staff and required equipment.

The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HEFA) provided clear guidelines for the functioning of IVF centres. If any centre was caught violating the guidelines, it would immediately be stripped of the licence, she said.

Every IVF centre also had an ethics committee which reviewed every case and took a decision. If there was a case where guidelines had to be crossed, the HEFA was contacted for permission, she explained.

The conception of twins by a 73-year-old at considerable risk to her life and that of the newborn babies brought to light serious lacunae in the institutions offering Assisted Reproductive Technology services and there was a need to rectify the same, Dr. Swapna said.