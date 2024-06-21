ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors highlight the benefits of AI and robotics in healthcare at Chittoor

Updated - June 21, 2024 07:19 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 07:17 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Robotic joint replacement surgery has revolutionised the entire surgical and recovery process in orthopaedic care, says an expert surgeon from Manipal Hospital of Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A team of expert AI-driven surgeons from Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, addressing the media in Chittoor on Friday.

To highlight the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in healthcare, Bengaluru-based Manipal Hospital organised a press meet, here on Friday. Three leading experts in the field, S. Vidyadhara, Chairman and HoD of the Spine Surgery department, Lokesh A. Veerappa, Orthopedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, and K. Hemant Kumar, GI and HPB and Robotic Surgeon, offered insights into the latest advancements on the connection of AI and medicine.

Doctors play a critical role in advancing robotics and AI in healthcare, ensuring a near-zero margin of error, said Dr. Vidyadhara. “Through robotics, we have achieved unmatched precision across spinal conditions such as scoliosis corrections, vertebroplasty, and kyphoplasty, including minimal body incisions, resulting in minimal tissue impact, improved accuracy, and enhanced safety. There are fewer complications and quicker recovery,” he added.

Similarly, Dr. Veerappa said: “Robotic joint replacement surgery has completely revolutionised the entire surgical and recovery process in orthopaedic care. It ensures minimal incision, increased precision, minimal bone cuts, less postoperative pain, and faster recovery.”

Emphasising the role of robotics in gastrointestinal surgeries, Dr. Kumar said: “Robotic surgery offers advanced features like 3D imaging, 10x magnification, and tremor filtration. These specially designed articulated instruments have 7 degrees of motion and are precise and safe for complex surgeries on vital structures such as the heart and liver.”

CONNECT WITH US