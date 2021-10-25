Doctors give new lease of life to twins with low birth weight

KURNOOL

25 October 2021 00:27 IST

The babies, weighing 735 gram each, developed cardiac issues

The doctors of the KIMS Hospital here saved the lives of the premature twins born in the 25th week of pregnancy.

A couple from the Kadapa district—Rama Subba Reddy and Sowjanya—opted for IVF procedure as they remained childless ten years after their marriage.

Advertising

Advertising

The medical officers at the KIMS said that both the babies weighed only 735 gram each. After the delivery, they were admitted to the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) owing to the premature delivery and extremely low birth weight.

The babies were closely monitored in a specialised incubator, equipped with respiratory support, nutrition support with total parenteral nutrition (TPN) facility and intravenous antibiotics for infection.

Both the babies had multiple complications including laboured breathing, anaemia that required blood transfusions and milk intolerance. The neo-natal team monitored these babies closely. The twins had cardiac issues(PDA) which is associated with premature babies.

The second twin was treated with medications and the cardiac problem was resolved.

However, it did not work for the first twin. The baby developed breathing problems and was not gaining weight. Emergency cardiac care services was extended to the babies by an expert team from Hyderabad.

They performed a procedure to solve the PDA issues. Both the babies spent two months in the NICU and they were under constant supervision.

“We were very happy for having the twins after 10 years of our marriage. However, their low birth weight and other complications had us worried. The most experienced team of doctors from Kurnool and Secunderabad saved the lives of our babies. We thank the team of doctors and the KIMS Hospitals,” said Mr. Rama Subba Reddy.