Doctors from five private medical colleges to render services to flood victims in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav has said that doctors and specialists from five private medical colleges in and around Vijayawada would render their services in flood-hit areas in the city for the next seven days. He urged the people to approach them if they have any health problems.

Addressing the media at the NTR district Collectorate in Vijayawada on September 10 (Tuesday), along with Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana, Mr. Satya Kumar Yadav said already 30 doctors were working on the ground and appreciated the additional 42 medical professionals, including doctors, senior residents and specialists, from private colleges for coming forward to help people in such difficult times.

He said the door-to-door survey, launched by the Health Department on September 9, to identify symptoms of cold, fever and other infections among people affected by floods was under way.

A team of six, among whom there would be three specialist doctors, will be sent to every ward, where they will offer treatment at medical camps free of cost to people with fever or any other health issues. The team comprises specialists and surgeons from General Medicine, ENT, Pulmonary, Paediatrics and Dermotology departments.

He said the department was taking up anti-larvae operations to prevent mosquito breeding. Since the beginning of the floods, the Health Department has been organising medical camps and ensuring that free medicines and services reached those in need through ‘104’ vehicles, the Minister said, adding that they have roped in 25 nursing students too for the services.

Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana asked the doctors to ensure that the people received mental support as well. He said specialists from the Narayana Medical College in Nellore will visit areas in Jakkampudi and Nunna.

Prinicpals of five medical colleges—Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College, Alluri Sitarama Raju Academy of Medical Sciences (Eluru), NRI Academy of Medical Sciences (Mangalagiri), Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences (Ibrahimpatnam) and Katuri Medical College and Hospital (Guntur)— were present.

