Doctor’s family ‘commits suicide’

A doctor, Penumatsa Ramakrishnam Raju (52), his wife Lakshmi (44) and son P. Krishna Sandeep (25), allegedly committed suicide at their residence in Amalapuram town in East Godavari district on Friday.

Dr. Raju was running Krishna Orthopaedics Hospital on High School Road in the town. The family was found dead in a room on Friday, and a suicide note was reportedly left behind. Police suspect that all the three members of the family took poisonous injections. The reasons for the suicide pact is not known immediately.

The Amalapuram police registered a case and took up investigation. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.