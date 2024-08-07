Doctors emphasise need to spread awareness on breastmilk banks

P.V. Rama Rao, head of Children’s Services and director of Andhra Hospitals, on Wednesday said there needs to be more awareness among the people about breastmilk banks.

Addressing media persons in Vijayawada on August 7 (Wednesday), Dr. Rama Rao said in countries such as Brazil, breastmilk banks proved to be a game changer. “Breastmilk banks across that country are providing life-saving support to premature babies. Since 1985, Brazil’s infant mortality rate has plummeted from 63.2 per 1,000 births to 19.6 in 2013,” he said.

“Though breastmilk banking is getting established gradually, we are not up to the mark. “To correct this, building the right infrastructure is important. But, equally vital is spreading public awareness and support for the programme,” Dr. Rama Rao said.

Detailing the benefits, he quoted studies that show that breastfed children are 14 times less likely to die in the first six months than non-breastfed children. He added that as per World Health Organisation (WHO)‘s recommendations, whenever mother’s fresh milk is not available for the baby, pasteurised donor breastmilk is the best option. In case of ill, preterm babies, banked milk is as important as the other preterm care.

As part of the Breastfeeding Week celebrations, he said the hospital is taking the initiative to spread the message of breastmilk donation.

He said Andhra Hospitals, in association with Rotary club of Vijayawada, have started a breastmilk bank on the hospital premises.