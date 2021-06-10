Doctors demand better working conditions

Boycotting non-COVID duties, junior doctors staged a demonstration in front of the Government General Hospital(GGH) here on Wednesday demanding that the State government improve their working condition in hospitals.

“Save the saviour” slogan rented the air as the health workers, led by Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association GGH unit president C. Manikanta, agitated pressing for adequate medical insurance coverage for them. In addition to the ex gratia announced by the Centre, best treatment should be ensured to them if they contracted any infection, they said.

Though they were engaged in COVID duties risking their lives, they had been left in the lurch, they lamented.

Security should be stepped up in all hospitals to protect doctors who were being subjected to attacks in the event of death of patient due to medical causes beyond their control, they added.

The government should provide special COVID allowance besides hiking their stipend. If the government did not consider their demands favourably, they would have no option but to intensify the stir from Thursday, they said.