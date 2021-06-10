Andhra Pradesh

Doctors demand better working conditions

Junior doctors demand provision of special COVID allowance besides hiking their stipend, in Ongole on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Boycotting non-COVID duties, junior doctors staged a demonstration in front of the Government General Hospital(GGH) here on Wednesday demanding that the State government improve their working condition in hospitals.

“Save the saviour” slogan rented the air as the health workers, led by Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association GGH unit president C. Manikanta, agitated pressing for adequate medical insurance coverage for them. In addition to the ex gratia announced by the Centre, best treatment should be ensured to them if they contracted any infection, they said.

Though they were engaged in COVID duties risking their lives, they had been left in the lurch, they lamented.

Security should be stepped up in all hospitals to protect doctors who were being subjected to attacks in the event of death of patient due to medical causes beyond their control, they added.

The government should provide special COVID allowance besides hiking their stipend. If the government did not consider their demands favourably, they would have no option but to intensify the stir from Thursday, they said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2021 12:01:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/doctors-demand-better-working-conditions/article34773858.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY