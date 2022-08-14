Doctors call for greater awareness on benefits of organ donation

ADVERTISEMENT

Several senior doctors expressed concern over the lack of awareness among the public about the benefits of organ donation which is being done in a big way abroad. They said that only 5,000 kidney patients out of 1.50 lakh new patients added every year in the country were able to get kidney donation in the country.

Speaking as the chief guest at the World Organ Donation Day awareness programme at Tirumala-Medicover Hospital here, District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari said that awareness of the benefits of organ donation would help society in saving lives.

Hospital Managing Director K. Tirumala Prasad said that many people were afraid of donating kidneys even to their dear ones in spite of the assurance of leading a normal life for a long time after the transplantation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital Director K. Krishna Shanti said that heart, kidney, liver and other vital organs collected from brain dead persons could be given to needy patients with the consent of the relatives of the deceased.

Hospital Centre head Padma Kumar said that advanced technology was helping patients to get the transplantation procedure done in a cost-effective manner.

District Revenue Officer M. Ganapathi Rao and Additional SP P. Satyanarayana Rao urged students to play a vital role in creating awareness among the public over the issue.

Hospital superintendent Ch. Mahesh, doctors Sarath Kumar Patro, J. Srikanath, Ch. Sravan Kumar and R. Sivakumar and Gandhi Blood Donors’ Association president Abdul Ravoof were present.