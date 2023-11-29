ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors at American Oncology Institute in Vijayawada give new lease of life to two-year-old

November 29, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani, The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at the American Oncology Institute in Vijayawada saved a two-year-old baby diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

The baby presented with complaints of persistent fever and breathlessness. The initial evaluations revealed an alarmingly high white blood cell count (WBC), low platelet count, and anaemia. Further diagnostic tests, including bone marrow studies, confirmed a high-risk diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a form of blood cancer that primarily affects children.

Over the span of three months, the baby was under intensive chemotherapy, all the while under monitoring to manage and mitigate the side effects and complications. Within just one month of treatment, the disease was under control, leading to complete remission.

Sai Krishna Kolluru, medical oncologist at the hospital, said: “Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia can be particularly aggressive in young children, and early intervention is essential for a favourable outcome. The journey to control the disease and achieve complete remission in this two-year-old baby has been both challenging and heartwarming. The child’s remarkable progress is a testament to the power of intensive chemotherapy.”

