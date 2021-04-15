Doctor turns farmer, wins award

GUNTUR

His innovative tool helps dig a pit easily

A doctor and a chief executive officer turns into a farmer and bags a special award for innovation in farming.

Y. Sambasiva Reddy, the Chief Executive Officer of Sai Bhaskar Hospitals here, owns 15 acres of orange plantation at Kunkalagunta village in Narasaraopet mandal. In his free time, Dr. Reddy began working on a farm implement with which farmhands could dig a wider pit.

“The innovation cost me just ₹500 with which farmhands could dig a wider pit in the farms. The small tool is an attachment to a tractor and a wider blade made it easier for farmers to dig a pit,’’ said Dr. Reddy.

Dr. Reddy won the Ugadi Puraskaram for his innovation. The award was to be presented by the Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the award was presented by the Vice-Chancellor of Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University Adala Vishnuvardhana Reddy.

‘Take up farming’

“I urge youngsters to take up farming in case they have fields. Farming teaches you a lot, besides making you a healthy person. Do farming on weekends instead of binging with friends,” advises Dr. Reddy.