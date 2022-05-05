Doctor suspended for ‘demanding money’ for postmortem
A doctor at the government hospital at Udayagiri of Nellore district has been suspended for allegedly demanding money to conduct a postmortem.
According to a release by the Health Department, AP Vaidya Vidhan Parishad Commissioner Dr. Vinod Kumar ordered the suspension of Dr. Samdhani Basha after it came to light that the latter had demanded money from the relatives of a person who died recently to perform the postmortem.
