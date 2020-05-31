Doctor looking after Sudhakar changed

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 May 2020 23:09 IST

It is a routine move, say hospital authorities

The Government Hospital for Mental Care authorities on Sunday changed the doctor who was looking after the condition of suspended doctor K. Sudhakar, who is being treated there after creating public nuisance on the road at Akkayyapalem on May 17.

This decision was taken four days after Dr. Sudhakar wrote a letter to the hospital Superintendent to shift him to better healthcare facility alleging that he was being given psychotic drugs which caused reactions in his body.

However, the hospital authorities claimed that there were nearly 40 doctors at the facility and change of doctor was a routine move, not due to any allegation.

It may be recalled that mother of Dr. Sudhakar demanded that he be shifted to a private hospital for better treatment. She alleged that the turn of events was the outcome of political revenge after her son pointed out the government’s failure in providing masks to the doctors on COVID-19 duty.

The CBI on May 30 filed an FIR against unknown police officials, public servants and others in the Dr. Sudhakar case, after being directed to do so by the High Court on May 22.

CBI visits KGH

Meanwhile, it is learnt that CBI officials visited the King George Hospital (KGH) on Sunday. Sources said the officials had checked the CCTV footage to ascertain how many police personnel had brought Dr. Sudhakar to KGHand how many took him to Government Hospital for Mental Care. Sources said that the CBI team would collect the footage tomorrow.