ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor jumps to death from Nellore medical college building

Published - July 02, 2024 01:21 am IST - Nellore:

The Hindu Bureau

A doctor ‘committed suicide’ by jumping from the top floor of Government Medical College in Nellore on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Jyothi (38) working as the Assistant Civil Surgeon at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Chittaluru village of Chejerla mandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

She came to the medical college on Monday to attend a cancer awareness training programme for a week.

According to the police, she participated in the training programme along with the other PHC doctors till afternoon. After receiving a phone call during lunch time, she jumped from the fourth floor of the college building. She succumbed to severe injuries. Her body was sent to the mortuary for post-mortem. Investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her husband Ravindra is working as a doctor in Nellore Government General Hospital (GGH). The couple had a three-year-old daughter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police officials are collecting information regarding the deceased from her parents.

Persons in distress may dial 100 for help.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US