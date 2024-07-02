GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctor jumps to death from Nellore medical college building

Published - July 02, 2024 01:21 am IST - Nellore:

The Hindu Bureau

A doctor ‘committed suicide’ by jumping from the top floor of Government Medical College in Nellore on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Jyothi (38) working as the Assistant Civil Surgeon at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Chittaluru village of Chejerla mandal.

She came to the medical college on Monday to attend a cancer awareness training programme for a week.

According to the police, she participated in the training programme along with the other PHC doctors till afternoon. After receiving a phone call during lunch time, she jumped from the fourth floor of the college building. She succumbed to severe injuries. Her body was sent to the mortuary for post-mortem. Investigation is on.

Her husband Ravindra is working as a doctor in Nellore Government General Hospital (GGH). The couple had a three-year-old daughter.

The police officials are collecting information regarding the deceased from her parents.

Persons in distress may dial 100 for help.

