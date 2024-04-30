GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctor, four of his family members die under mysterious circumstances

A detailed investigation is on into the suspicious deaths,” ACP Bhaskar Rao said.

April 30, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

An orthopaedic doctor D. Srinivas (41), allegedly ended his life, after killing his family members at Vasavi Nagar in Gurunanak Colony on April 30.

“The doctor’s wife D. Usha Rani (36), children Sailaja (9) and Srihan (6) and his mother D. Ramanamma (65) were found murdered in his house,” said the Patamata police who rushed to the spot.

A few months ago, Dr. Srinivas opened Srija Hospital in Vijayawada. “Due to losses, he leased the hospital and was working in it. The doctor was found in a distressed mood for the last few days,” said his friends.

Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adhiraj Singh Rana and Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P. Bhaskar Rao visited the spot.

“Clues team, sniffer dog and finger prints experts collected evidence from the spot,” said Patamata CI, D.K.N. Mohan Reddy, who is investigating the case. “We registered a murder case on the death of the four family members and a suicide case on the death of Dr. Srinivas,” the ACP told The Hindu.

“Police seized a knife and suicide note from the spot. A detailed investigation is on into the suspicious deaths,” Mr. Bhaskar Rao said.

(Those with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for free counselling.)

