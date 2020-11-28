Doctor found murdered in Avanigadda

AVANIGADDA (KRISHNA DT.)

28 November 2020 22:38 IST

A doctor, K. Srihari Rao (65), was found murdered in his house here on Saturday. The body was found in a pool of blood in his bedroom. He was running Lakshmi Nursing Home in the town.

The assailants reportedly managed to turn off the CCTVs and allegedly committed the crime when the doctor was alone at home. Clues team and sniffer dog teams were pressed into service. Senior police officials visited the house which is in the same building that houses the nursing home.

Police are enquiring if any nursing staff and night watchman were on duty at the hospital, and took a few suspects into custody for questioning.

“We are investigating on financial, family disputes and other angles. Persons knowing the information may pass the information to the local police,” said Avanigadda Circle Inspector B.B. Ravi Kumar.