ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor ends her life in Krishna district

September 19, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

She was working in a private hospital and went into depression as she could not get seat into PG course.

The Hindu Bureau

Doctor B. Amrapali (28) reportedly ended her life at her residence at Penamaluru in Krishna district.

“She was working in a private hospital in Vijayawada and appeared for PG entrance. As she could not get a seat in PG, Amrapali, went into depression and resorted to the extreme step,” the locals said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), R.G. Jayasurya said the Penamaluru police registered a case under Section 174 CrPc (Suspicious death). The body was shifted to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. “A detailed investigation is on,” the DSP said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for help.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US