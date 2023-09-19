Doctor ends her life in Krishna district

September 19, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Doctor B. Amrapali (28) reportedly ended her life at her residence at Penamaluru in Krishna district.

“She was working in a private hospital in Vijayawada and appeared for PG entrance. As she could not get a seat in PG, Amrapali, went into depression and resorted to the extreme step,” the locals said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), R.G. Jayasurya said the Penamaluru police registered a case under Section 174 CrPc (Suspicious death). The body was shifted to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. “A detailed investigation is on,” the DSP said.

(Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for help.)

