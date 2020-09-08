Doctor charged withrunning COVID centrewithout govt. nod, held

The Three Town police arrested Murali Krishna Super Speciality Hospital managing director Murali Krishna for allegedly running COVID care centre without the government permission.

A team of officials raided the hospital in the town on August 23 and found that the management was providing treatment to the patients without obtaining permission from the government and collecting excess fee.

The officials seized some case sheets, rapid test kits and injections worth lakhs of rupees. The hospital was also seized.

Meanwhile, BJP Yuva Morcha State RTI cell convenor Adidam Vamshi Krishna lodged a complaint with the Union Home Ministry on September 4, demanding criminal action against the management of Murali Krishna Hospital. He alleged that 13 COVID patients died due to poor treatment, but the doctors collected more than ₹10 lakh from some patients.

Responding to the complaint, the Union Home Minister directed the Assistant Secretary and Joint Secretary to look into the issue.

When the police produced Dr. Murali Krishna in court, it remanded him to judicial custody. He was shifted to special court, Bhimavaram, on Monday, said West Godavari district Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik.