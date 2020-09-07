Doctor arrested for running unauthorised COVID-19 care centre

ELURU

07 September 2020 16:44 IST

A team of officials raided the hospital, located in the town on August 23, and found that the management was providing treatment to patients without obtaining the required permission from the government, and collected excess fee.

The Three Town police arrested Murali Krishna Super Speciality Hospital managing director Dr. Murali Krishna, for allegedly running a COVID-19 care centre without authorisation.

A team of officials raided the hospital, located in the town on August 23, and found that the management was providing treatment to patients without obtaining the required permission from the government, and collected excess fee.

Officials seized some case sheets, rapid test kits and injections, worth some lakhs of rupees and seized the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, BJP Yuva Morcha State RTI Cell convenor Adidam Vamshi Krishna had lodged a complaint with the Union Home Ministry on September 4, demanding criminal action against Murali Krishna Hospital management. He alleged that 13 COVID-19 patients died due to poor treatment, but the doctors collected more than ₹10 lakh from some patients.

Reacting to the complaint, the Union Home Minister directed the Assistant Secretary and Joint Secretary to respond on the complaint.

Police produced Dr. Murali Krishna in the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. He was shifted to Special Court, Bhimavaram on Monday, said West Godavari district Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik.

A case has been registered under Section 420 IPC and other charges, the SP added.