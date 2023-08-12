HamberMenu
Doctor arrested for ‘murdering’ his wife

Driver of the accused has also been held in connection with the case, say police

August 12, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Krishna district police arrested a doctor, identified as Macherla Lokanadh Maheswara Rao, on the charge of killing his wife Dr. M. Radha. Lokanadh’s driver Janardhan alias Madhu was also arrested in connection with the case.

Dr. Radha was found dead on the second floor of Sri Venkateswara Mother and Child Hospital, where she used to live, on July 25. Maheswara Rao, a paediatrician and his wife Radha, a gynaecologist, had been practising in Machilipatnam for the last 25 years.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Maheswara Rao, the Inaguduru police registered a case. Preliminary investigation revealed that Maheswara Rao and his wife had property disputes, said Superintendent of Police P. Joshua.

The doctor allegedly hatched a plan to kill his wife and took the help of his driver for it. After committing the crime, the accused took away the gold ornaments from the body to make it look like a murder for gain. 

The driver allegedly sprinkled chilli powder on the body in an attempt to prevent the sniffer dogs visiting the scene of crime, said Machilipatnam DSP Y. Madhav Reddy. 

Based on the technical and scientific evidence, the police took the doctor and his driver into custody and they confessed to have committed the crime, the SP said.

