Doctor, ANM held in infant death case

A doctor and ANM were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a three-day-old baby girl under Chilakalapudi police station limits.

According to the police, an unwed woman had delivered a baby girl and abandoned the baby in the nursing home in Machilipatnam on October 1.

The nursing home staff, led by Dhanwantari Srinivasacharya and ANM V. Baby Rani, reportedly “dumped” the baby near a temple the same day.

On being alerted by locals, the police rescued the infant and admitted her to District Government Hospital, where doctors sent her to Government Hospital in Vijayawada on October 2. However, the baby was declared dead in the Government Hospital in Vijayawada the same day.

“Dr. Srinivasacharya and Ms. Rani were found to have played a major role in abandoning the baby after she was disowned by her biological parents, leading to a delay in medical care for the infant. The doctor who attended the delivery is absconding,” said Chilakalapudi Circle Inspector M. Venkata Narayana.

The police registered a case and produced the duo before a local court on Saturday.