Doctor among two dead due to Covid-19 in A.P; 34 new cases reported overnight

Two more persons, including a doctor, succumbed to COVID-19 in the State and 34 fresh cases were reported overnight. The tally has gone up to 473, and the death toll went up to nine so far.

A 55-year-old man of Vijayawada who was admitted to the Government General Hospital on April 5 died on April 12 after being treated in the intensive care unit and on the ventilator for three days.

Doctor dead

The victim was a contact of another positive patient who has a history of travel to Punjab. He was also a diabetic and asthma patient.

In Nellore, a 56-year-old doctor died on Monday. He was admitted to the Government Hospital in Nellore 10 days ago on April 3. He was later moved to a private hospital in Chennai at the family’s request on April 6. The patient had diabetes and hypertension and was a contact of a Delhi returnee.

More cases in Guntur, Kurnool

Guntur district, which has turned into a major hotspot has crossed the 100-mark and reported 109 cases so far. In the past 12 hours alone 16 fresh cases were reported, according to the Health Department’s 11 am bulletin.

The neighbouring Krishna district reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases, and Kurnool which is another major hotspot reported seven fresh cases. Anantapur has reported two new cases and Nellore reported one more case.

Two recovered patients discharged in Vizag

Meanwhile, two patients have recovered and were discharged from their respective hospitals. Both the patients are from Visakhapatnam and close contacts of patient no. 7 who was a foreign returnee.

Across the State, there are 450 active cases at present. So far, Guntur has reported 109 cases, followed by Kurnool (91), Nellore (56), Krishna (44), Prakasam (42), Kadapa (31), West Godavari (23), Chittoor (23), Visakhapatnam (20), Anantapur (17) and East Godavari (17).