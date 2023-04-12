Doctor acclaimed for photographing three generations of a tiger’s family

April 12, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - GUNTUR

Doctor-turned-wildlife photographer Venkata Ramana Narendra recently won an award from the Royal Photographic Society for his exemplary work in documenting three generations of a Royal Bengal Tiger family over a period of time in a series of intimate photographs.

Dr. Narendra, who is the managing director of the Ammaji Pavani Memorial Super Speciality Hospital in Guntur, has been into wildlife photography for the past 15 years.

“I received the prestigious Associate of the Royal Photographic Society (ARPS) distinction for my photo documentary submission titled ‘Tiger and Tigress’,” Dr. Narendra told The Hindu.

Dr. Narendra said his aim was to depict the life of a cub as it grew up in the wild into an adult tiger and then went on to have its own litter. “The aim of my project is to show generations of a tiger family starting with a single tiger and tigress in Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra and showing the cubs as they grow up and reproduce. I included a range of activities such as scent marking, bathing, hunting and feeding. I portrayed different emotions such as the fierce stare of the tiger, the caring, feminine nature of the tigress and the playful attitude of the cubs. The project is a compilation of pictures recorded over seven years of meticulous and persistent tracking of the tigers in Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. I am also planning to highlight the importance of wildlife conservation and the efforts to preserve a species from near-endangered status and highlight their value in the ecosystem,” he said.