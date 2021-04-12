Do your dharma, ignore criticism, Jagan tells volunteers

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitating a volunteer in Vijayawada on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

12 April 2021 23:46 IST

CM praises their selfless services, says awards will be given every year

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has literally saluted the village and ward volunteers for their commendable and selfless services in delivering the government’s welfare schemes right at the people’s doorstep.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy honoured them with Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards on the eve of Ugadi, at the ‘Volunteerlaku Vandanam’ programme at Poranki here on Monday.

Mr. Jagan said, “I salute you heartily. You are rendering selfless service and effectively delivering the government’s welfare schemes right at the people’s doorstep.”

The volunteers responded with loud applause to every word he uttered even u as he announced that the felicitation to the volunteers would be an annual event hereafter.

‘Need recognition’

The volunteers were great soldiers with a great heart, who understood the people’s concerns. They were now being treated as a member of each family under his or her cluster. The blessings of the people alone would not suffice and they require recognition from the government, he said, adding, the government was spending ₹228.74 crore in the form of awards.

Mr. Jagan, however, was quick to remind that the volunteers should recognise that they were doing service but not a job. They have to bear in mind that ‘service to humans is service to god’ and carry out their tasks in a disciplined manner. “The Opposition and yellow media are slinging mud on the volunteers’ system. Don’t feel bad about such baseless criticism. The volunteers are rendering selfless and immaculate services. Do your dharma and then leave it to god. They have to pay for their sins,” he said.

Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao, Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathi, Brahmin Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu, MLAs Meka Venkat Pratap Appa Rao, Kokkiligadda Rakshana Nidhi, Simhadri Ramesh, D. Nageswara Rao and Agricultural Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy were among those present.

There are 2.59 lakh village and ward volunteers in the State. Cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 will be given to Seva Mitra (2,18,115 volunteers), Seva Ratna (4,000) and Seva Vajra (875) awardees respectively along with certificates.

The awards’ distribution will be conducted at every Assembly constituency level in the next few days.