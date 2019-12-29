‘Do not make a mockery of Naidu’s self-financing model’

Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar advised the YSRCP leaders to learn how to generate wealth out of the 53,000 acres of land pooled for the construction of Amaravati before making a mockery of the self-financing model proposed by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He reminded the ruling party of the fact that the TDP government had gone ahead with the development of Amaravati only after a consensus was reached. Even Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was in the Opposition then, was in favour of shaping up the Capital region into a greenfield city.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Ravindra Kumar said the concept of self-financing was in the Amaravati master plan itself for the critics to go through. He insisted that the development of Amaravati did not require ₹1 lakh crore as was being publicised by the ruling party leaders.

He demanded an explanation for the Chief Minister’s “U-turn,” which was glaring for those who saw him extend wholehearted support to Amaravati in the first Assembly session of the bifurcated State that was held in Hyderabad.

‘Insider trading in Vizag’

Meanwhile, former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao cast doubts over the credibility of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), to which the State government entrusted the study of the proposed model of development, seeking specific recommendations on the Capital issue. He alleged that land transactions took place on a massive scale in Visakhapatnam in the last six months, suggesting that insider trading might have been resorted to by those in power and their followers.