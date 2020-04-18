Do not lower guard, CM tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has exhorted officials of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare and other departments to be alert to the persistent threat being posed by COVID-19 as the number of positive cases is increasing steadily.

Addressing a high-level review meeting on Saturday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the testing facilities, and stressed the need for a coordinated effort for checking the spread of the disease.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the officials should be on their toes as the possibility of further spread could not be ruled out yet.

Officials told the Chief Minister that over 4,000 tests were conducted on Friday using the TrueNat equipment and in the laboratories, whose number had been increased to seven from the lone facility that had existed in Tirupati before the virus spread to the State.

‘Five more labs soon’

Five more labs – two in Tirupati and one each in Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam – would be opened next week, they said.

Telemedicine centres had so far received more than 5,200 calls and healthcare needs of all the callers were met, they told the Chief Minister. Transportation of essential commodities picked up as restrictions were eased, they added.