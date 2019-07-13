‘Do not indulge in politics without principles’

This year’s budget was not only the centre for agenda proposals but also witnessed a myriad of quotes that Buggana Rajendranath Reddy borrowed from famous leaders and personalities in his maiden budget presentation.

Commencing the speech by thanking the Chief Minister for giving this privilege, the Minister recalled the words of Mahatma Gandhi, who said “Every poor man in this country should understand that there is a role even for him in building this nation. Everyone should be able to live in fraternity, without economic, social and political disparities.”

He went on to propound that the sin of ‘Politics without Principles’ should not be committed by any of the members of the House. “Political parties using their manifesto document only to win elections and later ignoring it, is immoral. Setting a precedent, our Hon’ble Chief Minister, in his inaugural address, has declared that our party manifesto is equivalent to a sacrosanct text,” he added.

Mr. Reddy, towards the end, quoted Chanakya’s ‘Chaturvidha Vikasas,’ which says, “Achieving the desired target, sustaining the achievement, expanding the sustained achievements, ensuring expanded results are useful for all.”

The Finance Minister concluded the address by urging all the Ministers to be action oriented in order to fulfill the ambitions of the former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.