Do not forget teachers when you scale great heights, students told

Raja Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TTD board member V. Prashanti Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy presenting an award to a teacher in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday hailed teachers as the only fraternity that wields the responsibility to not only disseminate knowledge but also inculcate discipline among students to shape a responsible generation in future.

Speaking at a programme organised on Sunday to felicitate 1,150 teachers across Chandragiri constituency on the eve of Teachers’ Day, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy hailed the teaching community for offering care and attention on every student, despite the latter not being a relative.

Recalling his school days in Madanapalle, he recalled the role of his teachers in making him what he is today.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) trust board member V. Prashanti Reddy said children emulate their teachers more than their parents, and hence wanted them to be a guiding light.

‘Better recognition needed’

Government Whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who arranged the function to felicitate every teacher in his Chandragiri constituency, saw the need for better recognition to the selfless services rendered by the teachers towards shaping the future society.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy called upon students not to forget their teachers even when they scale great heights in their career.

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy asked the students to etch a deserving place to the teacher in their hearts.

Member of Parliament (Chittoor) N. Reddeppa and Joint Collector D.K. Balaji also participated.