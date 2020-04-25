Andhra Pradesh

Do not deploy policemen above 55 years in red zones: DGP

“Police personnel who are above 55 years should not be deployed in the COVID-19 red zones in the district in view of their vulnerability and in the backdrop of the increasing number of positive cases,” Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang told Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli.

After reviewing the situation and deployment of the force in the containment activity, Mr. Sawang said, “All mandals where positive cases have been recorded must be designated as red zones. There will be some relaxation in the remaining mandals after May 3.”

“All the elderly persons have to be safeguarded. Even the police personnel above 55 years must be posted in the green zones, or the headquarters,” the DGP said.

He appreciated the police personnel for rendering yeoman service in these difficult times.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 11:39:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/do-not-deploy-policemen-above-55-years-in-red-zones-dgp/article31434928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY