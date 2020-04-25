Do not deploy policemen above 55 years in red zones: DGP

“Police personnel who are above 55 years should not be deployed in the COVID-19 red zones in the district in view of their vulnerability and in the backdrop of the increasing number of positive cases,” Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang told Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli.
After reviewing the situation and deployment of the force in the containment activity, Mr. Sawang said, “All mandals where positive cases have been recorded must be designated as red zones. There will be some relaxation in the remaining mandals after May 3.”
“All the elderly persons have to be safeguarded. Even the police personnel above 55 years must be posted in the green zones, or the headquarters,” the DGP said.
He appreciated the police personnel for rendering yeoman service in these difficult times.
