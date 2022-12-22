Do not convert universities in Andhra Pradesh into YSRCP offices, says JSP president Pawan Kalyan  

December 22, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan took objection to the large-scale display of banners showing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders on campuses of universities during their visits.

“It amounts to converting the universities into ruling party offices, which sends a wrong message to the students and society at large,” the JSP president observed in a press release on Thursday.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had raised his voice against the harm caused by flexi-banners to the environment, and now he was keeping quiet as the university campuses were being filled with banners.

He also appealed to the Vice-Chancellors not to put pressure on the students and employees to organise political events. He also urged them not to let their personal affection towards any party come in the way of discharging their official duties.

